Stuff the Bus: Thanks for helping fill shelves at Omaha food pantry

The community did us proud Thursday, bringing donations for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry to two Methodist Health System locations throughout the day.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The community did us proud Thursday, bringing donations for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry to two Methodist Health System locations throughout the day.

From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., 6 News staff were eager to help get the 38,000 pounds of food — a 15% increase over our Stuff the Bus drive last year — to the food pantry from the drop-off locations at two Methodist hospitals. Additionally, we’re grateful to help facilitate the 35% increase in cash donations for St. Vincent de Paul as well.

The generosity is much appreciated as the community’s need continues.

“Even before COVID the need was always there, there are people hungry in Omaha and there are people who are very willing to help feed those people,” St. Vincent de Paul officials told 6 News earlier this week.

Welcome to WOWT 6 News Stuff the Bus day.

