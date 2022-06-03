Students, community get first look at new Buena Vista High School

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of two new OPS opened to the public Thursday, as Buena Vista High School’s open house gave several hundred from the community to see what their students will experience this year.

”Overwhelming,” principal Carrie Carr said. “This morning I had my first staff development day so having my staff in the building for the first time, and then welcoming our students and families in the community, (it’s) so exciting. We’ve been waiting for this moment for so long.”

The first day of school will be August 17, and will welcome more than 700 9th and 10th grade students for the first year. By the time the first Buena Vista class graduates in 2025, the school expects to have 1,500 students.

“We’re gonna be the first class,” said sophomore Alejandra Hernandez, one of two students who helped unveil the school’s founding plaque at a public ceremony. “Its gonna be history.”

The school’s mascot is the bison. The other new OPS high school, West View, will hold an open house next week.

