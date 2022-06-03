Advertisement

Students, community get first look at new Buena Vista High School

One of two new OPS high schools set to open this fall hosted an open house Thursday.
By Brent Weber
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of two new OPS opened to the public Thursday, as Buena Vista High School’s open house gave several hundred from the community to see what their students will experience this year.

”Overwhelming,” principal Carrie Carr said. “This morning I had my first staff development day so having my staff in the building for the first time, and then welcoming our students and families in the community, (it’s) so exciting. We’ve been waiting for this moment for so long.”

The first day of school will be August 17, and will welcome more than 700 9th and 10th grade students for the first year. By the time the first Buena Vista class graduates in 2025, the school expects to have 1,500 students.

“We’re gonna be the first class,” said sophomore Alejandra Hernandez, one of two students who helped unveil the school’s founding plaque at a public ceremony. “Its gonna be history.”

The school’s mascot is the bison. The other new OPS high school, West View, will hold an open house next week.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock in May 2020,...
Judge tosses lawsuit filed by Jake Gardner family against Douglas County, special prosecutor
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Body of Omaha woman missing on Missouri River found, identified
Omaha Police theft alert: Lock garages, secure sheds, engrave tools & other items
World record attempt in Council Bluffs set for June 19, during College World Series

Latest News

Crash at 69th and Hamilton
Neighbors help save man after high speed crash, pursue him when he flees
(AP graphic)
Thursday June 2 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths, 300 cases
Rainbow flag | Photo Date: 2008
Nebraska joins legal push for Colorado business’ right to deny services to same-sex couples
Inside Our Schools: First look inside Buena Vista High School
Inside Our Schools: First look inside Buena Vista High School