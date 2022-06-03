Scam Alert: OPD says crooks impersonate police

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spoof callers are upping their game to get your money by impersonating police.

Sgt. Joe Nickerson with Omaha Police says if anyone calls you pretending to be him and asks for money, it’s a scam.

“Calling, impersonating me saying their Sgt. Joe Nickerson with Omaha Police - told the citizen they had a warrant for jury duty and they needed to pay the scammer over the phone to get rid of that warrant,” Nickerson said.

They’re crafty, but they’re flat-out criminals that’ll do anything to get your cash.

“They’ll even spoof phone numbers sometimes to make it look like it’s coming from the police department.”

Nickerson says this scam probably sounds like a no-brainer but even the most law-abiding citizens can be rattled by a message claiming there’s a warrant for your arrest.

“So I just put a tweet out on my account to make sure people knew I am not asking people for money over the phone by any means and that no OPD officers or reputable law enforcement officer would do that.”

SCAM ALERT!

A scammer has been using my name to call people and try to collect $ under the guise of needing to pay fines to avoid warrants.This is not me. No #OPD employee will ever call citizens and request financial info over the phone. pic.twitter.com/f8h5E8LqZn — Sgt. Joe Nickerson (@OPDSgtNickerson) May 31, 2022

He says just remember these top tell-tale signs.

“The typical scammer things: High pressure, fast, no we need to do it now, pay for it over the phone, if you go downtown they’re gonna arrest you.”

If you have any questions or if you want to clarify any concerns OPD says you can call the department directly.

