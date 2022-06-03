Advertisement

Omaha Public Works announces intersection closure and restriction

(HNN File (custom credit))
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha Public Works Department has announced upcoming road restrictions that may impact traffic.

According to Omaha Public Works, starting Friday at 7 p.m., the intersection of North 24th and Lake Street will be closed for street repair for three days.

Starting Saturday at 5 a.m., the intersection of North 144th Street and West Maple Road will have several lane restrictions for traffic light maintenance for one day.

