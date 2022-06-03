Omaha area cancer survivors reflect on caregivers, treatment on upcoming Cancer Survivors Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s an annual celebration of life in hundreds of communities nationwide and around the world. This Sunday is Cancer Survivors Day.

To kick off the celebration here in Omaha, the Nebraska Cancer Center offered a thank you to survivors and their support systems.

“I was diagnosed Jan. 27 of 2021 with breast cancer,” said cancer survivor Cathy Manley.

Cathy went to the Nebraska Cancer Center for treatment. She says it was a long road, but she got the treatment she needed.

Today she is a cancer survivor.

“The people who took care of me in my medical field were fantastic.”

Cathy says she was able to become a survivor with a lot of outside help.

“It takes a lot of people to help you and this is my good friend, my best friend. And she was there to help me and my husband through this.”

That friend, SheilaJohns, is retired and more than willing to help Cathy get through those tough times.

Marilyn Ehlers is another survivor. She’s had 39 surgeries for cancer in her kidney and esophagus. She says the care she received is top-notch.

“I don‘t think people really appreciate it as they should,” Ehlers said. “I’m from the south and the absolute worst, worst medical care is there. That’s what we have, we have no other choice. And I can tell you that’s why I think I have survived as many things as I have is because of the excellent care that I’ve gotten in Nebraska.”

To thank cancer survivors, the Nebraska Cancer Center gave out more than 1,500 free breakfast sandwiches at seven locations across the state. Five were here in Omaha.

One at Think Medical at 72nd and Center handed out several hundred alone. It was a chance for both survivor and caregiver to say thank you.

“I am a cancer survivor, a cancer survivor? How many years, a couple of years. I had doctor Hauke, oh Dr. Hauke is wonderful, isn’t he. Well, he’s our guy. He saved my life,” said cancer survivor Gary Lamb.

“It’s an honor to work with cancer patients,” said nurse practitioner Margaret Rebensdorf. “And we find we have some nurses who have worked for us for 30 some years, so people stay when they come into oncology. We walk with them through the difficult chemotherapy part, there’s radiation as well, we follow them for years and years, people we see even 30-35 years after they survive breast cancer, or lung cancer or colon cancer.”

A breakfast sandwich and a smile. A wave and opportunity to say thank you and show you are appreciated. And new life for survivors who made it through those dark days.

“I wouldn’t change about having breast cancer because of the kindness in the world and the people that come to help you and pray for you it’s beautiful,” Cathy Manley said.

There are nearly 17 million cancer survivors in the United States alone. Sunday’s observance is for those who have survived and provides inspiration for those recently diagnosed, and support for families.

It also serves as a reminder for the rest of us to get regular cancer screenings.

