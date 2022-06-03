Neighbors help save man after high speed crash, pursue him when he flees

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a high-speed crash in an Omaha neighborhood, lifesaving efforts by neighbors took a dramatic turn when one of the drivers fled the scene.

Police have yet to release the identity of the man, who was pursued by citizens before police apprehended him several blocks away. Omaha police said the injured man who fled the scene was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Hamilton and 69th in Omaha.

“I was outside playing with my daughter (on Hamilton Street) I heard a bunch of screeching on 72nd,” said Amanda Lewis, one of several in the neighborhood who called 911 while rushing to the scene. “When all that happened, this (pickup truck) came down our street, 100 miles an hour, and by the time I ran up my hill, the truck had smashed in the two men moving truck.”

Michael Clark was outside watering his lawn, waiting for his wife and child to come home.

”I heard a truck come flying down the road, and I was like, what is this,” Clark said. “And I looked up and saw the Two Men and a Truck, he was coming up the hill (on 69th) and the guy just blew through the stop sign, hit him, t-boned him and they went rolling off.”

Clark and several others immediately took action. He grabbed a fire extinguisher, other neighbors pulled out water hoses, and a fire burning under the pickup truck was doused. Several of them worked to get the two out of the moving truck, who had been wearing their seat belts, as well as the man in the pickup truck, who was not wearing his seat belt and appeared to be severely injured, but conscious.

”I saw the aftermath of the accident,” Rob Owens said. “I went and pulled him out of the truck over there, and he was dazed, I thought for sure he was out. And all of a sudden he pops up.”

Owens said shortly after, the man ran from the scene, so he and others pursued him for several blocks. In the meantime, Omaha police and firefighters had arrived, and a helicopter was assisting in the pursuit. They eventually caught up with the man a few blocks later.

One man, who lived close to where the man was apprehended, showed WOWT a cell phone video of the man while he was being pursued. He was covered in blood, showing signs of facial injuries.

”It was like a rush-to-action kind of thing,” Clark said. “You could hear everybody screaming inside (the trucks), it was terrifying. Glad we were there, glad we were there to get them out.”

The two men in the moving truck were treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.