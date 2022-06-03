Advertisement

Mulholland Grocery to begin rebuilding after devastating fire

There's progress concerning the Mulholland Grocery store in Malvern, Iowa.
By Lauren Melendez
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MALVERN, Iowa (WOWT) - The Mulholland Grocery Store in Malvern, Iowa is making progress on rebuilding.

A massive fire tore through the store in December.

Tom Mulholland says plans are officially underway to begin clearing what’s left of his family’s grocery store and start building and creating new memories.

6 News was there when a massive fire ripped through the building in December and we also checked in 100 days after the tragedy.

Now Tom says a contract has been signed with a construction company and he’s had a meeting with an architect and design firm.

Debris clean up is scheduled for Monday - 26 weeks after the blaze.

Mulholland says it’s a slow and steady process. He plans to keep the public informed and interested in the journey.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

