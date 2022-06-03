Jaret's 6 First Alert Forecast: More unsettled pattern for the weekend with several storm chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A mix of sunshine and cloud cover is on the way for us as we close out the work week.

Expect more sunshine early on in the day with clouds gradually drifting in by the afternoon.

Temperatures end up only a degree or two higher than yesterday.

A relatively stationary front will be wobbling around our area over the next few days, giving us several chances for some storms.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

An isolated storm or two will be possible north of the metro this evening though most of us look to stay dry.

Friday Storm Chances (WOWT)

Saturday could start with some showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

The middle of the day will likely be dry before better chances return by the evening hours.

We may manage a stronger storm or two in this period in that time period.

Saturday Storm Chances (WOWT)

Sunday could give us a few more scattered storms late in the day and periodic storm chances continue to look possible into next week.

