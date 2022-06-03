Advertisement

More than 500 flights canceled over severe weather

Friday’s cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday.
Friday's cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday.
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - Airlines canceled more than 500 flights in the United States Friday, according to FlightAware.

The cancelations include areas experiencing severe weather.

A tropical storm system is dumping heavy rains in south Florida, posing a threat of flooding. It prompted airlines to cancel many of the flights into and out of Key West International Airport.

Friday’s cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday. FlightAware says that was about 6% of all U.S. flights.

More than 400 of those flights were departing from one of the three large New York City-area airports.

Nationwide, travel delays hit more than 6,500 flights on Thursday.

