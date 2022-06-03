Human trafficking awareness group to work with Omaha businesses Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local organization will work with Omaha businesses to raise awareness about human trafficking.

The Coalition on Human Trafficking is an organization that works to train staff at hotels, motels and other businesses about the warning signs of human trafficking. The Coalition says they have worked with more than 2,000 people and 150 hotels and motels in the area.

According to the organization, they’ll be working with local Omaha businesses Saturday to inquire about training staff and distribute educational materials.

“Recognizing and knowing how to safely respond to potential trafficking situations empowers anyone to make a difference against human trafficking,” said Steve Heck, a hotel and motel trainer and volunteer with the Coalition. “Through this effort, we can increase awareness of what to do in these situations and help more people.”

The Coalition on Human Trafficking says the goal is to create public awareness about the signs of sex trafficking and where victims and the public can reach out for help.

Members of the University of Nebraska Omaha anti-trafficking club and the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity will visit the businesses and hand out anti-trafficking posters. They’ll also be asking businesses to hang educational posters in public restrooms.

The group will first visit the Old Mattress Factory at 11th and Mike Fahey Blvd on Saturday. The main areas the groups will be visiting are around the Charles Schwab Baseball Stadium, south through the Old Market area, and from 10th to 13th Streets.

