Advertisement

Human trafficking awareness group to work with Omaha businesses Saturday

(Storyblocks.com)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local organization will work with Omaha businesses to raise awareness about human trafficking.

The Coalition on Human Trafficking is an organization that works to train staff at hotels, motels and other businesses about the warning signs of human trafficking. The Coalition says they have worked with more than 2,000 people and 150 hotels and motels in the area.

According to the organization, they’ll be working with local Omaha businesses Saturday to inquire about training staff and distribute educational materials.

“Recognizing and knowing how to safely respond to potential trafficking situations empowers anyone to make a difference against human trafficking,” said Steve Heck, a hotel and motel trainer and volunteer with the Coalition. “Through this effort, we can increase awareness of what to do in these situations and help more people.”

The Coalition on Human Trafficking says the goal is to create public awareness about the signs of sex trafficking and where victims and the public can reach out for help.

Members of the University of Nebraska Omaha anti-trafficking club and the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity will visit the businesses and hand out anti-trafficking posters. They’ll also be asking businesses to hang educational posters in public restrooms.

The group will first visit the Old Mattress Factory at 11th and Mike Fahey Blvd on Saturday. The main areas the groups will be visiting are around the Charles Schwab Baseball Stadium, south through the Old Market area, and from 10th to 13th Streets.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Omaha woman missing on Missouri River found, identified
Omaha Police theft alert: Lock garages, secure sheds, engrave tools & other items
Rainbow flag | Photo Date: 2008
Nebraska joins legal push for Colorado business’ right to deny services to same-sex couples
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say
Pottawattamie County driver cited when old license plate turns up in New York City

Latest News

6 On Your Side: Stuff the Bus
Stuff the Bus: Thanks for helping fill shelves at Omaha food pantry
WOWT Stuff the Bus
Thanks for helping 6 News Stuff the Bus
Omaha Public Works announces intersection closure and restriction
Scam alert: Omaha Police say crooks impersonating officers