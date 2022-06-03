Advertisement

GOP governor hopeful Pillen endorsed by Nebraska Cattlemen

(Jim Pillen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Republican governor hopeful Jim Pillen has scored the endorsement of the Nebraska Cattlemen, a top advocacy group for the state’s ranchers.

Pillen, a veterinarian and the owner of a hog farm operation, is running to replace current Gov. Pete Ricketts, a fellow Republican who leaves office in January because of term limits.

Brenda Masek, the chairwoman of the Nebraska Cattlemen’s political action committee, says Pillen has “walked in our shoes” as an agricultural producer and would be a strong advocate for the industry at the Capitol.

