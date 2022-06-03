Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Active pattern gets started this weekend

Emily's Friday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers and storms develop to the W of the Metro and move E this evening. While the metro will likely stay dry most of the evening, an isolated storm or two will be possible between 7-8PM for the Metro before clearing out to W Iowa. Clouds stick around with returning rain chances this weekend.

A spotty shower or storm is possible Saturday morning, beginning out W around 7 AM and moving into the Metro between 9-10 AM... A shower or two could hold on through noon.

Saturday morning rain
Saturday morning rain(wowt)

The day dries out from there with highs in the mid to upper 70s... rain chances return after 9 PM and thunderstorms will be possible through the early morning hours Sunday, clearing well before sunrise.

Saturday night storms
Saturday night storms(wowt)

We’ll see a bit of a break during the day Sunday, but more storms are possible Sunday after 5 PM into early Monday.

Sunday evening storms
Sunday evening storms(wowt)

Near daily storm chances are in the forecast next week as the pattern stays unsettled. It will not be a washout everyday, but there will likely be rain in the region just about every day next week.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Omaha woman missing on Missouri River found, identified
Omaha Police theft alert: Lock garages, secure sheds, engrave tools & other items
Rainbow flag | Photo Date: 2008
Nebraska joins legal push for Colorado business’ right to deny services to same-sex couples
Pottawattamie County driver cited when old license plate turns up in New York City
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say

Latest News

Friday Storm Chances
Jaret's 6 First Alert Forecast: More unsettled pattern for the weekend with several storm chances
Friday's Forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More sun Friday, stormier by the weekend
Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm and beautiful close to the week before storm chances return Saturday
Stuff the Bus Forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm and dry ahead of an active pattern starting this weekend