Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Active pattern gets started this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers and storms develop to the W of the Metro and move E this evening. While the metro will likely stay dry most of the evening, an isolated storm or two will be possible between 7-8PM for the Metro before clearing out to W Iowa. Clouds stick around with returning rain chances this weekend.

A spotty shower or storm is possible Saturday morning, beginning out W around 7 AM and moving into the Metro between 9-10 AM... A shower or two could hold on through noon.

Saturday morning rain (wowt)

The day dries out from there with highs in the mid to upper 70s... rain chances return after 9 PM and thunderstorms will be possible through the early morning hours Sunday, clearing well before sunrise.

Saturday night storms (wowt)

We’ll see a bit of a break during the day Sunday, but more storms are possible Sunday after 5 PM into early Monday.

Sunday evening storms (wowt)

Near daily storm chances are in the forecast next week as the pattern stays unsettled. It will not be a washout everyday, but there will likely be rain in the region just about every day next week.

Next 5 days (wowt)

