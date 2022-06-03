CWS 2022: Preps underway as regionals begin

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The road to Omaha begins today!

Regionals are now underway and 64 schools now have a shot at making it to Omaha.

That means the behind-the-scenes work prepping downtown Omaha for the national spotlight is now underway. But there are some big changes this year that you need to know about.

It won’t be long now until Charles Schwab Field erupts with cheers from college baseball fans from across the nation.

“This is so exciting for us. When the regional action begins, that really is the snowball starting downhill and it picks up excitement and speed from then on,” said Kathryn Morrissey, College World Series executive director.

This year there is a massive change to the entire lineup.

“What’s new this year is the format. We’re pretty excited about that because it offers two full weekends for fans to attend and for the first time since 2007 the games start on a Friday. I mean what a great way to start your weekend!” said Morrissey.

For the first time, game days leading up to the finals will be double headers with the game one of the finals landing on a Saturday.

That means more business for nearby restaurants.

Kevin Culjat owns Lefty O’Tooles and Rocco’s across the street from gate two.

He says last year was record-breaking for him. And this year, he’s feeling optimistic for another year of good numbers, especially with the new changes to the schedule.

“I think this year will be just as good, if not better. You know, you see concerts are packed, Creighton games were packed, the Big 10 tournament was packed so people just want to get out and have a great time and there’s nothing better than the College World Series!” said Culjat.

Opening celebration day events are back for the first time since 2019. And CWS officials say this will be the best fireworks show yet.

Also, back this year is fan fest.

With some normalcy returning to CWS that means preps are well underway at Omaha Baseball Village.

“A lot of new vendors are showing up and a lot of new events. We have some funs like we’re going to have a 360 photobooth, we have the baby calves coming back. We have lot more batting cages, we have an indoor batting cage. We have some changes in the beer garden that are going to be great during the day and at night with the amazing music lineup,” said Jenny Peters, Omaha Baseball Village.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.