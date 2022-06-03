Advertisement

Community holds 5th anniversary prayer walk, vigil for Zachary Bear Heels

(PHOTO: Great Plains Action Society)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Great Plains Action Society announced Friday the 5th anniversary prayer walk and vigil for Zachary Bear Heels who died in police custody in 2017.

The event is on Sunday, June 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting with a walk from the bus stop at 16th & Jackson to the Speedee Mart gas station on 60th & Center following Bear Heels’ possible route.

“This is a prayerful walk significant to many Indigenous People and a peaceful demonstration to remember Zachary Bear Heels while providing support for his family, and standing up against police brutality.”

Great Plains Action Society press release.

