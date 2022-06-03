Advertisement

100,000 people expected at 25th annual Taste of Omaha

Taste of Omaha is expecting over 100,000 people this year.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Locals have been looking forward to the 25th anniversary of the Taste of Omaha Friday Night in Elmwood Park.

Taste of Omaha is expecting over 100,000 people, 40 different food vendors and numerous performances this year.

Various different ethnic cuisines will also be on display.

”The Taste of Omaha ever since its beginning has tried to support Omaha local restaurants, giving them a chance to showcase their menus,” said event director Mike Mancuso. “And that’s what it’s about getting these local restaurants a chance to really get their message out and get people to come into their restaurants.”

Carl Estwick Sr. owns Smokin’ Gunz BBQ, and he’s been coming to the festival for eight years.

”And what we’re looking for the most is when you see that line from over there to there, the people wait for 20 to 30 minutes just to get your food,” Carl Estwick said.

The event director also says that there is a free shuttle from 67th and Pacific that drops you off right at the festival entrance.

The event kicked off Friday at 5 p.m. and goes through Sunday.

