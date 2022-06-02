Advertisement

Help name falcon chicks recently hatched at OPPD station

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are some newly hatched falcon chicks that are nameless and you can help name them.

The peregrine falcons were born at OPPD’s North Omaha station.

Clark and Lewis expanded their family.

Clark laid four more eggs only two survived, but they seem to be thriving.

Voting opens today and runs through June 9th. Winning names will be announced on June 13.

