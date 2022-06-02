Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm and beautiful close to the week before storm chances return Saturday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures start off a little cool for our Thursday with several places dipping into the 40s.

You will want a light jacket when you step out the door this morning!

However, you will not need it very long as we will warm up pretty quickly through the morning hours under a sunny sky.

By the afternoon, there will be a few clouds floating overhead but it will overall be quite pleasant with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday Temps
Thursday Temps(WOWT)

What will make it even nicer is that the mugginess will be very low, leading to a very comfortable day.

Thursday Mugginess
Thursday Mugginess(WOWT)

Tonight will not be nearly as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Friday will be another nice day with high in the low 80s and a partly cloudy sky.

More active weather does look to move in as we head into the weekend.

Occasional rounds of scattered thunderstorms become possible starting early Saturday.

More chances will be with us again Saturday night, Sunday and into next week.

There will be dry hours in between and the later chances will be dependent on what happens in the early stages of the weekend.

Rain Chances Into the Weekend
Rain Chances Into the Weekend(WOWT)

With those showers and thunderstorms, temperatures will be held a little bit cooler with highs in the 70s for the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock in May 2020,...
Judge tosses lawsuit filed by Jake Gardner family against Douglas County, special prosecutor
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
LPD says Edith Hermosillo (left) and Emily Siebenhor were killed in the collision at 52nd and O...
Accident report provides new details about fatal O Street crash
World record attempt in Council Bluffs set for June 19, during College World Series

Latest News

Stuff the Bus Forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm and dry ahead of an active pattern starting this weekend
Today's Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler with some showers later on today
Showers in the afternoon
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler, cloudy with showers on Wednesday
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Pleasant weather settling in for the rest of the week