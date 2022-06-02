Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm and beautiful close to the week before storm chances return Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures start off a little cool for our Thursday with several places dipping into the 40s.

You will want a light jacket when you step out the door this morning!

However, you will not need it very long as we will warm up pretty quickly through the morning hours under a sunny sky.

By the afternoon, there will be a few clouds floating overhead but it will overall be quite pleasant with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday Temps (WOWT)

What will make it even nicer is that the mugginess will be very low, leading to a very comfortable day.

Thursday Mugginess (WOWT)

Tonight will not be nearly as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Friday will be another nice day with high in the low 80s and a partly cloudy sky.

More active weather does look to move in as we head into the weekend.

Occasional rounds of scattered thunderstorms become possible starting early Saturday.

More chances will be with us again Saturday night, Sunday and into next week.

There will be dry hours in between and the later chances will be dependent on what happens in the early stages of the weekend.

Rain Chances Into the Weekend (WOWT)

With those showers and thunderstorms, temperatures will be held a little bit cooler with highs in the 70s for the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

