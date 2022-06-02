Advertisement

Omaha Police theft alert: Lock garages, secure sheds, engrave tools & other items

(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday reported they were investigating numerous residential thefts and urged homeowners to take care not to leave garage doors open or unlocked.

OPD said several lawnmowers, ladders, bicycles, and power tools had been reported stolen recently, likely pawned by suspects for cash.

“It is often difficult to return the property to the original owner since many of these items do not have a serial number,” the OPD notice states.

Residents were advised to close garage doors and lock any free-standing sheds as a means of neighborhood crime prevention.

“We also suggest engraving or otherwise marking items that do not have serial numbers with a unique mark (initials, symbols, etc.) to make it easier for investigators to get your property back to you if it ends up at a pawn shop,” the OPD release states. “Take pictures of your property and the marks and keep a document that inventories your property.”

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in their neighborhood was also advised to call 911.

