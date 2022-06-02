Omaha nonprofit wants to bring new park to Old Market

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha-based nonprofit with the vision to bring more green to the Old Market wants to hear thoughts from the public about a new park.

Omaha by Design has a concept for a new park and they’re inviting the public to share thoughts, opinions, and ideas.

The public can meet at the Omaha by Design studio near 11th & Jones St. Friday, June 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the release, the 1.2-acre site shares a block with the Bemis Center for Contemporary Art and a historic office building. They say it’s currently a surface parking lot and pop-up community garden.

We want to hear your thoughts regarding what would make a public park in the Old Market more accessible, vibrant, and welcoming for all. Food and drinks will be provided. pic.twitter.com/wFItuZjt6b — Omaha by Design (@omahabydesign) June 1, 2022

