Omaha nonprofit wants to bring new park to Old Market
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha-based nonprofit with the vision to bring more green to the Old Market wants to hear thoughts from the public about a new park.
Omaha by Design has a concept for a new park and they’re inviting the public to share thoughts, opinions, and ideas.
The public can meet at the Omaha by Design studio near 11th & Jones St. Friday, June 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to the release, the 1.2-acre site shares a block with the Bemis Center for Contemporary Art and a historic office building. They say it’s currently a surface parking lot and pop-up community garden.
