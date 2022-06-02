Omaha man accused of stealing mail goes to trial

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is in trouble after allegedly stealing mail for quite a long time.

That’s just the beginning of his troubles.

Jeff Bowlin has just wrapped up several appearances in federal court.

The case will go to trial for mail theft. A conviction can get him five years in prison.

Prosecutors say he stole mail almost nightly beginning in April until his arrest in May using a master key.

In court, it was revealed he is dealing with drug problems, gambling problems, and problems with his marriage among other things.

He has been granted release pending more court proceedings as long as he follows a long list of stipulations including staying out of trouble and seeking counseling and treatment at the VA.

