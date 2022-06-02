Omaha combat vet remembered for his committment to service

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Area residents on Wednesday remembered an Omaha man who spent his later years remembering those who fought and died for our country.

The Marine who believed it was his duty to continue to serve others, especially in the most trying times, has died, and some wonder now who will fill his shoes now.

Terry Bruner, 75, lived a life of public service, first as a Vietnam combat vet, then 30 years as an Omaha Police officer, and then as a civilian building filing systems and databases at OPD headquarters.

“He’s been here for 20 years. Never wanted a pay raise or a promotion. He wanted to be here,” Sgt. Rob Seaton said.

That dedication was seen last August after the death of Cpl. Daegan Page, the young Marine killed in Afghanistan.

Bruner, the old Marine, understood the hurt.

“The way I look at it, they’re Marines — the people who guard the streets up in heaven,” he said then. “So those who are honored enough to get called there did so by defending this flag. The least I can do is provide a fitting tribute for those who died defending this, by giving it back to them on their streets.”

He took it upon himself to place flags around the homes of Cpl. Page’s Nebraska family: 30 flags pounded into the ground as a way of surrounding them with love as they wait to bury a son.

Bruner’s death is hitting his friends hard.

“He’s pretty special,” said Cliff Leach, who sometimes helped with the flags. “He would give his all for everyone.”

Ron Rubek traveled with Bruner to Washington, D.C., for an honor flight.

“I don’t know how many flags he had in his truck,” said Rubek, who also sat next to Bruner at OPD headquarters for the last 20 years.

On Monday morning — Memorial Day, and the day before his death — Bruner spoke with his supervisor.

“ ‘I’m staying late. I need to talk to you,’ ” Seaton said Bruner told him. “He said, ‘You’re the supervisor at the front desk. Someone needs to know what I do, and I’m not going to be here forever.’ ”

The words were even more poignant Wednesday.

Bruner had spent his final day teaching at work and later, about the flag — a duty to serve.

“The Marine. The officer. The civilian — his final duty was Memorial Day,” Seaton said.

Bruner’s friends suspect there will be a lot of flags at his funeral.

