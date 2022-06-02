Advertisement

Officials alert Omaha residents of delayed yard waste collection

(PHOTO: @WastelineOmaha on Twitter)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Public Works Department and Environmental Quality Division wanted to alert Omaha residents Thursday of a delay in yard waste collection.

According to the release, officials will focus on collecting Thursday’s and Friday’s yard waste on Monday, June 6.

They say it’s because of an unforeseen staffing shortage and it’s likely the delays will continue into next week as well.

Officials still ask residents to have their carts and yard waste bags set out by the usual 6 a.m. scheduled collection and if they are not collected, the release states residents should still leave the uncollected items at their set location.

Residents can report missed collections to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7:00 p.m. scheduled collection day.

There’s also an email sign-up for notifications of collection holidays or delays due to weather.

