New and familiar faces making an impact in the Storm Chasers’ lineup

WOWT Live at 10
By Grace Boyles
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Storm Chasers ended their first game of a six-game series with Indianapolis in one of the most exciting plays in baseball: a walk-off home run. The dinger came off the bat of one of Omaha’s newest additions, outfielder Nick Eaton.

In his five games with the Chasers so far-- the 25-year-old’s first Triple-A action-- Eaton has hit a long ball for two of his three hits, with his third hit being a triple.

“It’s been a big boost. You know anytime you get a new player. It’s a shot of adrenaline in the lineup. HE jumped right into the fire in the three hole. He had a good series in Louisville last week when he got there. Last night he got a chance to get the big hit and he did. It was pretty special. I’m sure he won’t forget it,” said Omaha manager Scott Thorman.

Another slugger who has been consistently putting up monster numbers for the Storm Chasers has been first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino who is now tied for the International League lead in home runs after belting his 15th four-bagger last night.

”He’s learning and getting better every day. His preparation is elite. He’s a joy to have personality wise on the team. And he’s killing it. He’s doing a really good job adjusting to what the league is giving him. It’s been almost two months now and he’s really turned the corner and he’s really turned himself into a prominent slugger,” said Thorman.

Another Storm Chaser to watch over the next two weeks is 2021 Gold Glove recipient Michael Taylor who is in Omaha on a rehab assignment.

