Nebraska officials report missing Lincoln inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday night.

Officials say James Crihfield, 30, received permission for a personal furlough to a hospital and were alerted when the electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed.

Crihfield is described as a 6′3, 30-year-old man, 185 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He’s serving three years and seven months of many charges of theft by deception and second-degree forgery in Lancaster County. Crihfield has a pending release date of Oct. 11, 2022, and started his sentence last July.

Officials advise calling local police to give any tips or information.

