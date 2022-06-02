Advertisement

Nebraska officials report missing Lincoln inmate

(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday night.

Officials say James Crihfield, 30, received permission for a personal furlough to a hospital and were alerted when the electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed.

Crihfield is described as a 6′3, 30-year-old man, 185 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He’s serving three years and seven months of many charges of theft by deception and second-degree forgery in Lancaster County. Crihfield has a pending release date of Oct. 11, 2022, and started his sentence last July.

Officials advise calling local police to give any tips or information.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night,...
Explosions heard at Omaha chemical fire near downtown; evacuation site set up
LPD says Edith Hermosillo (left) and Emily Siebenhor were killed in the collision at 52nd and O...
Accident report provides new details about fatal O Street crash
Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock in May 2020,...
Judge tosses lawsuit filed by Jake Gardner family against Douglas County, special prosecutor
Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
Fire crews continue to extinguish hotspots in an Omaha industrial fire Tuesday morning
Update: No injuries or cause known of massive Omaha industrial and chemical fire

Latest News

6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT programming notes
Help name falcon chicks recently hatched at OPPD station
Stuff the Bus: Omaha food pantry works to meet needs to feed community
Neighborhood upset over Saddle Creek development
New apartments near Saddle Creek and Pacific one step closer becoming a reality