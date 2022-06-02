Advertisement

Man arrested following standoff in central Lincoln

A man was escorted out of a home in handcuffs Thursday shortly before 6 p.m.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A standoff situation in central Lincoln ended with an arrest shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit, U.S. Marshals and Lincoln Police surrounded a house near 13th & D Streets for several hours Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a man was escorted out of the home in handcuffs.

“It is clear and safe for everyone to resume daily activities,” Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said.

Earlier, law enforcement could be heard negotiating with a man inside via a loud speaker. Houchin said the man was arrested on a felony warrant.

