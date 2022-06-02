Man arrested following standoff in central Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A standoff situation in central Lincoln ended with an arrest shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit, U.S. Marshals and Lincoln Police surrounded a house near 13th & D Streets for several hours Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a man was escorted out of the home in handcuffs.

“It is clear and safe for everyone to resume daily activities,” Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said.

Earlier, law enforcement could be heard negotiating with a man inside via a loud speaker. Houchin said the man was arrested on a felony warrant.

