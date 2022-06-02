Advertisement

Lincoln Police arrest man accused of threatening a family with a knife

A man is behind bars in Lincoln tonight after police said he threatened a family.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is behind bars in Lincoln after police said he threatened a family.

It’s reported the incident happened Tuesday near 21st and O Street.

Officers talked with a dad who said he was walking with his three young children. He said they were threatened by a man with a knife.

The dad and his kids were able to escape according to the police.

When officers got back on the scene they found Randal Gordon and found the knife on him. Police say Gordon was highly intoxicated.

He was booked into jail for terroristic threats and a weapons charge.

