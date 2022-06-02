Groups plan candlelight vigil in Omaha to honor recent mass shooting victims

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha-area organizations are planning a vigil next week to remember the victims of recent mass shootings and gun violence across the country.

The Metro Young Latino Professionals Association and the Tri-Faith Initiative said in a news release Thursday that they were joining with other community partners to host a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tri-Faith Commons, located at 13136 Faith Plaza, near 132nd and Pacific streets.

The vigil will be followed by a walk for peace on the Abraham Bridge, “a place meant for unity between communities of diverse faiths and cultures,” the release states.

MYLPA’s Facebook event post said the gathering would especially honor the victims of the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead; the slaying of 10 people at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket on May 14; and the killing of another person the next day at a Taiwanese church in Southern California.

“We have lost young children, teachers, elders, and believers in the last couple of weeks. It is this local community’s wish to provide a space for persons from any culture and creed to come together as humans needing to mourn and process this nation’s great loss. We come together for reflection, unity, and love, recognizing that holding any anger or hate is a poison to us all. we believe in the power of building healthy and safe spaces for one another. Community members, teachers, families, friends, and the general public are all welcome to attend.”

Since the vigil was first announced on Facebook, another high-profile shooting happened on a medical campus in Tulsa, Okla., where a gunman killed a surgeon and three other hospital personnel on Wednesday.

The recent string of violence has also prompted President Biden to plan an address Thursday night, during which he is expected to call on Congress to pass stricter gun legislation.

Join the Omaha community for a vigil for peace and healing after the pain of Uvalde, Buffalo, and Laguna Woods mass shootings. 🗓 June 7th ⏰ 7:00 P.M. 📍 Tri-Faith Campus (132nd and Pacific) Posted by MYLPA on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.