Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More sun Friday, stormier by the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly morning across the area, with a record morning low of 37 degrees set in Norfolk, and a record low of 42 set in Lincoln. Omaha dipped to 45, one degree shy of our record low. Plentiful sunshine and dry air allowed temperatures to warm into the upper 70s and low 80s across the area this afternoon. A few stronger northwest breezes mixed in at times, but otherwise great afternoon conditions with lighter winds and low humidity. A few clouds have rolled in, but they will fade away this evening with temperatures dipping back into the 50s overnight.

Forecast This Evening (WOWT)

Friday will feature more beautiful early June weather. A cool morning with temperatures in the 50s, but we warm quickly with temperatures already into the middle or upper 70s by the lunch hour. Highs will once again top out in the upper 70s and low 80s for much of the area by the afternoon along with low humidity. We may see a few more clouds in the afternoon. While the metro will likely stay dry, an isolated storm are two is possible north of town in the afternoon or evening.

Friday's Forecast (WOWT)

A stormier weather pattern will start to settle in this weekend. A spotty shower or storm is possible Saturday morning, with more storms possible in the late afternoon or evening. A bit of a break during the day Sunday, but more storms are possible Sunday night into Monday. Near daily storm chances are in the forecast next week as the pattern stays unsettled. It will not be a washout everyday, but there will likely be rain in the region just about every day next week.

Rain Chances Next 6 Days (WOWT)

