Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More sun Friday, stormier by the weekend

By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly morning across the area, with a record morning low of 37 degrees set in Norfolk, and a record low of 42 set in Lincoln. Omaha dipped to 45, one degree shy of our record low. Plentiful sunshine and dry air allowed temperatures to warm into the upper 70s and low 80s across the area this afternoon. A few stronger northwest breezes mixed in at times, but otherwise great afternoon conditions with lighter winds and low humidity. A few clouds have rolled in, but they will fade away this evening with temperatures dipping back into the 50s overnight.

Forecast This Evening
Forecast This Evening(WOWT)

Friday will feature more beautiful early June weather. A cool morning with temperatures in the 50s, but we warm quickly with temperatures already into the middle or upper 70s by the lunch hour. Highs will once again top out in the upper 70s and low 80s for much of the area by the afternoon along with low humidity. We may see a few more clouds in the afternoon. While the metro will likely stay dry, an isolated storm are two is possible north of town in the afternoon or evening.

Friday's Forecast
Friday's Forecast(WOWT)

A stormier weather pattern will start to settle in this weekend. A spotty shower or storm is possible Saturday morning, with more storms possible in the late afternoon or evening. A bit of a break during the day Sunday, but more storms are possible Sunday night into Monday. Near daily storm chances are in the forecast next week as the pattern stays unsettled. It will not be a washout everyday, but there will likely be rain in the region just about every day next week.

Rain Chances Next 6 Days
Rain Chances Next 6 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock in May 2020,...
Judge tosses lawsuit filed by Jake Gardner family against Douglas County, special prosecutor
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
World record attempt in Council Bluffs set for June 19, during College World Series
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say

Latest News

Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm and beautiful close to the week before storm chances return Saturday
Stuff the Bus Forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm and dry ahead of an active pattern starting this weekend
Today's Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler with some showers later on today
Showers in the afternoon
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler, cloudy with showers on Wednesday