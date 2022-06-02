Advertisement

Alert! Omaha police training on city streets in Omaha Thursday

Police say they're investigating after a man killed his wife and three dogs before turning the...
Police say they're investigating after a man killed his wife and three dogs before turning the gun on himself. He is now at a local hospital.(Arizona's Family)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are alerting the public that they will be conducting police escort training around Omaha Thursday.

The training with other local agencies will require them to briefly shut down stretches of roadway.

This will affect multiple precincts.

If you happen to encounter a situation, be patient and the traffic will clear up momentarily.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock in May 2020,...
Judge tosses lawsuit filed by Jake Gardner family against Douglas County, special prosecutor
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
LPD says Edith Hermosillo (left) and Emily Siebenhor were killed in the collision at 52nd and O...
Accident report provides new details about fatal O Street crash
World record attempt in Council Bluffs set for June 19, during College World Series

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Nebraska officials report missing Lincoln inmate
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT programming notes
Help name falcon chicks recently hatched at OPPD station