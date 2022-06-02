Alert! Omaha police training on city streets in Omaha Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are alerting the public that they will be conducting police escort training around Omaha Thursday.

The training with other local agencies will require them to briefly shut down stretches of roadway.

This will affect multiple precincts.

If you happen to encounter a situation, be patient and the traffic will clear up momentarily.

