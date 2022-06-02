Advertisement

6 News WOWT programming notes

6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News is calling viewers’ attention to some temporary time changes for a few of its broadcasts in coming days.

Our Midday newscast will be pre-empted on Thursday and Friday by the French Open, but we will bring you any news updates during program breaks, and you will be able to follow our Stuff the Bus progress on Thursday by following the 6 News Facebook page.

Sunday morning viewers should look for our morning newscast at 6:30 a.m., and those looking for the Mass for Shut-ins can find it at 11 a.m. on Channel 6.2 EOWT (COZI) this weekend instead of at its regularly scheduled airtime and channel.

GUIDE: Check our latest TV channel listings

