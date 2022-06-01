World record attempt in Council Bluffs set for June 19

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - The city of Council Bluffs plans to host a world record attempt for playing the largest game of catch.

The attempt will happen on June 19th, which is on Father’s Day and during the College World Series, within view of Charles Schwab Field.

The CB Parks and Recreation Department is inviting people to join the attempt at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park for a bigger baseball-themed event.

Games and activities will get underway at 3:30 p.m. The world record attempt will be at 6 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. performance of the IWCC band and a screening of “Field of Dreams” at dusk.

The 3:30 p.m. activities will include whiffle ball home run derby, fastest pitch contests, longest throw contests, accuracy throw,s dizzy bat races, races around the bases, fly ball catch, glitter tattoos, prizes, and more.

Registration for the record-breaking attempt will be on-site. Each pair who registers will keep a free keepsake baseball.

The event will be free. Food trucks will be on-site.

