Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler with some showers later on today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with some clouds in the area that are helping to keep temperatures pretty steady in the 50s this morning. Some sunshine at times this morning will allow us to warm up a bit today but overall we’ll experience the coolest day of the week with highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll see a few showers move in from the west during the afternoon hours especially after 3pm. Any rain will likely be very spotty and light with less than a tenth of an inch possible. The best chance to see those showers will be south of I-80 as well.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

By 7-8pm most of the rain should be east and out of the area and we’ll clear out for the night. That will allow lows to dip into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. The record low is 44 degrees set back in 1967. We’ll come rather close but likely just miss out on that. That sets the stage for a great day with highs near 80 degrees by the afternoon Thursday. That will make for great weather for our Stuff the Bus Food Drive from 5am to 7pm. We hope to see you there!

Stuff the Bus (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

