Omaha Public Schools want to retain staff with one-time cash payment

6 News is learning of a plan by Omaha Public Schools to address serious staffing concerns next year.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
6 News is learning of a plan by Omaha Public Schools to address serious staffing concerns next year.

That solution is to offer a one-time cash payment.

According to district officials, it would be paid through emergency relief funding and it would last two school years.

The proposal, which needs approval by the state board of education, would pay all full-time staff $4,500 and part-time workers would get $2,250.

The district is facing 497 resignations and 97 retirements.

This would be a way for officials to try and retain staff.

