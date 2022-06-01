Advertisement

Omaha Police looking for bank robbery suspect

OPD looking for a suspect in a robbery at a Metro Credit Union Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
OPD looking for a suspect in a robbery at a Metro Credit Union Wednesday, June 1, 2022.(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the suspect left the Metro Credit Union near Emmet Street with an unknown amount of money heading northeast.

They describe the suspect as a man in his 30s, medium to large build, about 6′1-6′3 wearing a black ball cap, plaid long-sleeve shirt, and surgical style mask.

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information. A tip leading to the arrest is eligible for a $10,000 reward.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night,...
Explosions heard at Omaha chemical fire near downtown; evacuation site set up
LPD says Edith Hermosillo (left) and Emily Siebenhor were killed in the collision at 52nd and O...
Accident report provides new details about fatal O Street crash
Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
Fire crews continue to extinguish hotspots in an Omaha industrial fire Tuesday morning
Update: No injuries or cause known of massive Omaha industrial and chemical fire
A woman is still missing after a boat she was on sank in the Missouri River
Search for missing woman on Missouri River suspended

Latest News

WOWT OPD looking for a suspect in a robbery at Metro Credit Union Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
WOWT OPD looking for a suspect in a robbery at Metro Credit Union
Omaha Public Schools want to retain staff with one-time cash payment
Dottie, oldest giraffe at Omaha zoo, dies
Only on 6: Omaha combat vet remembered for his flags
Only on 6: Omaha combat vet remembered for his flags