Omaha Police looking for bank robbery suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the suspect left the Metro Credit Union near Emmet Street with an unknown amount of money heading northeast.

They describe the suspect as a man in his 30s, medium to large build, about 6′1-6′3 wearing a black ball cap, plaid long-sleeve shirt, and surgical style mask.

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information. A tip leading to the arrest is eligible for a $10,000 reward.

