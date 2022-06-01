LIVE: Officials give update on toxic smoke concerns after massive chemical fire in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors of downtown chemical plant are hoping to learn more from officials at an update planned for Wednesday evening.

The interactive meeting, taking place online, will allow community members to ask questions directly to city, county, and utility and health officials by either participating in the Zoom call or Facebook livestream.

TONIGHT: please note the updated livestream options on Facebook and Zoom for anyone who cannot attend in person. Posted by Douglas County Nebraska on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

ESTA NOCHE: Reunión comunitaria sobre el incendio en el centro de Omaha Posted by Douglas County Nebraska on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse led the update with Omaha Fire, Police, and Public Works officials sharing information, as well as Metropolitan Utilities District, Douglas County Emergency Management, and county commissioners.

Fire investigators are still working to learn what caused the massive fire as officials continue to monitor both the air and the water full of chemicals running into the sewer.

Statement from the president of Nox-Crete, where Monday night’s chemical fire broke out: @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/ca3CqD11Qo — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) June 1, 2022

“In that fire, there are a lot of chemicals we are unaware of what they were. So the air quality is what we were concerned about,” said Jennifer Rohda with Nebraska Regional Poison Control earlier this week.

Experts have recommended that anyone experiencing dizziness or a headache who may have been exposed to the fumes from the chemical fire at Nox-Crete Manufacturing should see their doctor right away.

“If you are experiencing any of these symptoms: eye, ear, nose, throat, lungs irritation, you need to follow up with your physician,” said Rohda.

According to paperwork filed with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, the company reported 89 types of chemicals it keeps on-site, most of them flammable. Tuesday morning, the Nebraska Regional Poison Center said it wasn’t yet known what chemicals were involved, but paperwork filed Tuesday with the state indicated the fire involved large quantities of acids, bases, and solvents, impacting the air, land, and water.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.