Omaha family honors late son, donates dozens of toys to Open Door Mission

By Marlo Lundak
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On May 25, 2011, the lives of Amy and Robby Kent changed forever.

Their son, Finnegan, was stillborn. The day is difficult for them, but on the first anniversary of his stillbirth, they vowed to fill the day with happy memories.

And for the last 11 years, they’ve done just that.

“When it was coming up on his first birthday, it was really sad and hard and we looked at each other and decided we had to do something to make it a little more uplifting and do something that honors him,” Amy tells 6 News.

Each May, Amy and Robby throw a party for Finnegan’s birthday and ask their friends and family to buy a toy they might have given to him.

The Kents let their three daughters pick out toys, too.

After the birthday party, the family brings those toys to the Lydia House at the Open Door Mission, donating them to families and children who are experiencing homelessness.

“If it can make a kid smile because our son can’t smile cause he’s in heaven, it would just mean the world to us.”

Last year, the Finnegan’s 10th anniversary, the Kents had their biggest donation of toys since beginning their family tradition, but every year is very successful.

Dozens of new toys will be in the hands of metro children who may not be able to afford new toys themselves, all thanks to Finnegan.

Amy and Robby tell 6 News they plan to continue this tradition for many years and hope they’re setting a positive, philanthropic example for Finnegan’s sisters and cousins.

