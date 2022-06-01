Neighbors react to massive chemical fire in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many neighbors are still processing the massive industrial and chemical fire south of downtown Omaha.

It certainly wasn’t how Reed Keenan expected the holiday weekend to end.

“Oh gosh I’ve never seen so many cars up and down the street!” says Reed.

She and her husband have lived in their house for 42 years. She says her street is quiet, but last night was anything but.

“We were just in the family room, we had just finished dinner, we were watching TV and the house shook. Then pretty soon my husband looked out the window and he said ‘there’s a black cloud, look at that’,” says Reed.

Many neighbors in this area were able to see the flames from their backyards.

“I noticed all kinds of people running towards that area on 18th street and cars driving through. Then you could hear the propane tanks going off.”

Around 9 p.m. is when the couple decided to leave their neighborhood. They ended up spending the night at a hotel.

“The fire was so high it looked closer than it was. Once I heard it was chemical, I thought ‘I don’t want to be outside in this’” says Reed.

