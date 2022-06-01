Nebraska guard Trey McGowens remains in 2022 NBA Draft

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday guard Trey McGowens announced he will be forgoing his final year of eligibility to pursue a professional basketball career. McGowens will join his younger brother and former teammate Bryce McGowens in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The six-foot-four guard started two years for the Huskers after transferring from Pittsburgh where he also was a two year starter. McGowens finished his collegiate career with 1,167 points, 387 rebounds, 262 assists, and 192 steals.

