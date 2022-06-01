Advertisement

Nebraska guard Trey McGowens remains in 2022 NBA Draft

WOWT Live at 10
By Grace Boyles
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday guard Trey McGowens announced he will be forgoing his final year of eligibility to pursue a professional basketball career. McGowens will join his younger brother and former teammate Bryce McGowens in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The six-foot-four guard started two years for the Huskers after transferring from Pittsburgh where he also was a two year starter. McGowens finished his collegiate career with 1,167 points, 387 rebounds, 262 assists, and 192 steals.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night,...
Explosions heard at Omaha chemical fire near downtown; evacuation site set up
A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
LATEST: Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street
Police respond to drowning call in South Omaha
Omaha suspect held on $2M bond, shows pattern of running from police
6:30pm Radar Update
6 First Alert Day Monday: Hot and windy with a few strong storms this evening

Latest News

Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown ahead of...
Kickoff times for seven Huskers football games announced
Madelia legend Glover onto Summit League with Nebraska-Omaha
Texas' Marcus Washington (15) catches a touchdown pass against UTEP during the second half of...
Huskers pick up another transfer, receiver Marcus Washington
Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium.
Huskers end balloon release