Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm and dry ahead of an active pattern starting this weekend

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cooler, somewhat cloudier Wednesday we are warming back up! By Thursday sunshine returns and we’ll warm to the mid 70s to low 80s... we have a chilly start to get though first with a drop to the 40s in the morning. It will be a gorgeous forecast to come out and donate non perishable food items at one of our two Stuff the Bus locations from 5 AM to 7 PM. Find us on 87th and Dodge or 192nd and Dodge.

Stuff the Bus Forecast
Stuff the Bus Forecast(wowt)

We’ll stay dry and warm back near 80 for Friday before an active pattern resumes over the weekend. Take advantage of the dry days while they are here!

Best day for the outdoors
Best day for the outdoors(wowt)

Starting this weekend we’ll be planning around on and off shower and t-storm chances through Friday as several waves move through keeping the weather unsettled. The weekend’s storm and shower chances are mainly early and late so there will still be plenty of dry time to get outdoors.

The next 5 days
The next 5 days(wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night,...
Explosions heard at Omaha chemical fire near downtown; evacuation site set up
LPD says Edith Hermosillo (left) and Emily Siebenhor were killed in the collision at 52nd and O...
Accident report provides new details about fatal O Street crash
Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
Fire crews continue to extinguish hotspots in an Omaha industrial fire Tuesday morning
Update: No injuries or cause known of massive Omaha industrial and chemical fire
A woman is still missing after a boat she was on sank in the Missouri River
Search for missing woman on Missouri River suspended

Latest News

Today's Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler with some showers later on today
Showers in the afternoon
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler, cloudy with showers on Wednesday
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Pleasant weather settling in for the rest of the week
Tuesday's Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Quiet weather returns Tuesday