Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm and dry ahead of an active pattern starting this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cooler, somewhat cloudier Wednesday we are warming back up! By Thursday sunshine returns and we’ll warm to the mid 70s to low 80s... we have a chilly start to get though first with a drop to the 40s in the morning. It will be a gorgeous forecast to come out and donate non perishable food items at one of our two Stuff the Bus locations from 5 AM to 7 PM. Find us on 87th and Dodge or 192nd and Dodge.

Stuff the Bus Forecast (wowt)

We’ll stay dry and warm back near 80 for Friday before an active pattern resumes over the weekend. Take advantage of the dry days while they are here!

Best day for the outdoors (wowt)

Starting this weekend we’ll be planning around on and off shower and t-storm chances through Friday as several waves move through keeping the weather unsettled. The weekend’s storm and shower chances are mainly early and late so there will still be plenty of dry time to get outdoors.

The next 5 days (wowt)

