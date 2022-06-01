Advertisement

LPD: $35,000 in model trains stolen from garage

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Kloee Sander
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Friday morning, Lincoln Police responded to a report of a burglary near 63rd and X Streets.

The 63-year-old victim told police someone stole $35,000 worth of model trains from the detached garage they were renting.

LPD said there were no signs of forced entry.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 of CrimeStoppers at 402-475-3600.

