22-year-old man killed in rolloever crash north of Missouri Valley

(WIS)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa State Patrol reported Wednesday that a 22-year-old man died as the result of a rollover crash that left another man injured Tuesday evening.

According to the ISP report, Thomas Peasley of Pisgah was killed after a 2005 Chevy Silverado traveling north on Kelly Avenue left the roadway near 180th Trail just before 7 p.m. and “rolled multiple times before landing on the driver side” in a nearby ditch.

A 24-year-old Council Bluffs man was injured in the crash, according to the ISP report.

Neither of the men was wearing a seat-belt, and it was not yet clear who was driving the vehicle, the report states.

According to the report, alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

