Advertisement

WATCH: Young adults on tracks nearly get hit by train

Released video shows a train narrowly missing teenagers on the tracks. (SOURCE: METROLINX)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Three teenagers came within feet from being run over by a speeding train in Canada.

Transit officials posted a video of an incident in Toronto earlier this month.

It shows the train approaching a bridge, when suddenly the teens appear on the tracks.

The train engineer applied the brake and blew the horn, but officials say there was no way of stopping the train on time.

Luckily, the teens managed to get out of the way with just moments to spare.

The “Metrolink” transit agency says it posted the video to appeal to the teens’ parents and to show the dangers of walking on railway tracks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night,...
Explosions heard at Omaha chemical fire near downtown; evacuation site set up
A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
LATEST: Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street
Police respond to drowning call in South Omaha
Omaha suspect held on $2M bond, shows pattern of running from police
6:30pm Radar Update
6 First Alert Day Monday: Hot and windy with a few strong storms this evening

Latest News

FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that...
Mexico totally bans sales of e-cigarettes
President Joe Biden meets with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Oval Office of...
Biden talks gun control, extremism with New Zealand’s PM
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in S.C. mass shooting, mayor says
Florida officials are investigating the death of a man in a possible alligator attack.
Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course