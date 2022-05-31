Wahoo Police Department looks for a man accused of strangling a woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Wahoo Police Department is looking for a man accused of strangling a woman he was staying with. According to police, Parris Stamps, 33, had been staying with the victim for the last several days.

Investigators believe he got angry when the victim wouldn’t give him a ride to Omaha this morning, and then pushed her to the ground and started choking her. At that time, according to police, neighbors heard a commotion, interfered, and Stamps fled the scene.

The victim did not need hospitalization.

The victim said he stole her dark blue 2010 Chevy Equinox (License: Nebraska 6-C402). Authorities said his last known address was in Lincoln, but most of his associates live in Omaha.

Stamps has a criminal history. In February 2009, he started an 18-month to 4-year sentence for felony strangulation. He was released in September 2010.

