Three Rivers Public Health Department asking for feedback on vaccine hesitancy

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Three Rivers Public Health Department is looking for information on why some people refuse to take vaccines.

According to the health department, health officials are collecting feedback on vaccine hesitancy.

They’re asking residents of the health district, covering Dodge, Saunders and Washington Counties, to take a brief survey on vaccine hesitancy. The health department says the survey takes roughly 3 minutes or less to complete.

Those unable to complete the survey online can also take a paper survey at the health department or call 402-727-5396.

Three Rivers Public Health Department says they will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

