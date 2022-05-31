Suspect in Omaha fatal shooting appears in court, held without bond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man arrested in connection to a fatal shooting near Ames Ave. last week appeared in Douglas County court Tuesday afternoon.

Daniel Atherton, 25, was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, attempted robbery, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

Clinton Brownlee, 39, was taken to UNMC where he later died after officers responded to a reported shooting near 65th and Ames Ave.

According to the affidavit, Atherton allegedly ran to a nearby home after the shooting where he attempted to carjack a guy, put a gun to his head, and then tossed the gun and surrendered to the police.

Atherton is held without bond and there will be a preliminary hearing July 8.

