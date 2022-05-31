Advertisement

Search for missing woman on Missouri River suspended

A woman is still missing after a boat she was on sank in the Missouri River
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Search operations were suspended for a woman missing on the Missouri River.

Officials in Harrison County, Iowa say a boat on the river started taking on water just before midnight Sunday.

This was south of the Remmington Boat Landing.

The boat sank and a 20-year-old woman is now missing.

Recovery crews were out yesterday but stopped their search because of hazardous weather.

Crews will go back out when it’s safe to do so.

