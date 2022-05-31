Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Pleasant weather settling in for the rest of the week

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cold front and dry line brought some storms to the area yesterday but many of us did stay dry. Now the cooler and pleasant weather will be with us for the rest of the week. Highs today will make a run at 80 degrees.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Less humid air has moved in too so our dew points will be in the pleasant and refreshing range all day long to go along with the light winds that switch up a bit.

Dew Points
Dew Points(WOWT)
Wind Gusts Today
Wind Gusts Today(WOWT)

Watch for a chance of some showers at any point during the day Wednesday. They’ll be spotty and light and mostly south of I-80. I wouldn’t change any of your plans for these but be aware that you could encounter some rain at times.

Wednesday Showers
Wednesday Showers(WOWT)

That is the only rain chance we have in the forecast the rest of the week before the pattern gets a little busier this weekend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

