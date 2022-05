OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Street near the large industrial fire is closed as Omaha Fire crews continue to battle hotspots.

According to Omaha Public Works, South 20th Street between Woolworth Avenue and Martha Street will be closed.

The closure began Monday around 7 p.m. and will be in effect until further notice.

