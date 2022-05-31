Officials alert Omahans to seek shelter while combating fire near downtown

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire is alerting the public Monday night to seek shelter and stay inside while combing a massive fire near downtown.

6 News received a call from 911 dispatch alerting people near and around North of 20th & Woolworth Ave.

6 News crews at the scene reported hearing explosions.

BREAKING: massive flames and a giant plume of black smoke coming from a chemical plant near downtown. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/JasmDuA1DS — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) May 31, 2022

WOWT downtown Omaha fire (PHOTO: WOWT)

-

This is a developing story. 6 News will continue to give updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.