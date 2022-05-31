Advertisement

Officials alert Omahans to seek shelter while combating fire near downtown

(PHOTO: Dylan Hall WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire is alerting the public Monday night to seek shelter and stay inside while combing a massive fire near downtown.

6 News received a call from 911 dispatch alerting people near and around North of 20th & Woolworth Ave.

6 News crews at the scene reported hearing explosions.

WOWT downtown Omaha fire
WOWT downtown Omaha fire(PHOTO: WOWT)

This is a developing story. 6 News will continue to give updates.

