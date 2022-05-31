New Sarpy County facility dog to provide emotional support to crime victims

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County receives a new facility dog who will give emotional support to crime victims.

According to the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, the 2-year-old male lab named Trio comes from Canine Companions in New Albany, Ohio. Canine Companions is a national nonprofit that trains both assistance and facility dogs.

Trio will work with the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office to create a sense of calm at the courthouse and provide support to victims of crimes, especially children.

“I’m proud that we’re able to provide a facility dog for crime victims who have experienced trauma,” said Trio’s handler, Chief of Staff Jean Brazda. “They need to know they are not going through the process alone.”

Dogs with Canine Companions go through 16 months of obedience and socialization training, and then an additional six months of training for the dog’s specific assignment.

Trio is the county’s second facility dog. Manny was the first courthouse facility dog in all of Nebraska and worked with the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office for eight years before he died in January 2022.

“For the past 8 years, we’ve seen first-hand the important role a facility dog can play in a courthouse setting,” said Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov. “We’re excited to have Trio at the Sarpy County Courthouse and know he’s going to do amazing work.”

Canine Companions provided Trio to the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office at no cost.

