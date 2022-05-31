Advertisement

New Sarpy County facility dog to provide emotional support to crime victims

Trio, Sarpy County's new facility dog
Trio, Sarpy County's new facility dog(Sarpy County Attorney’s Office)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County receives a new facility dog who will give emotional support to crime victims.

According to the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, the 2-year-old male lab named Trio comes from Canine Companions in New Albany, Ohio. Canine Companions is a national nonprofit that trains both assistance and facility dogs.

Trio will work with the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office to create a sense of calm at the courthouse and provide support to victims of crimes, especially children.

“I’m proud that we’re able to provide a facility dog for crime victims who have experienced trauma,” said Trio’s handler, Chief of Staff Jean Brazda. “They need to know they are not going through the process alone.”

Dogs with Canine Companions go through 16 months of obedience and socialization training, and then an additional six months of training for the dog’s specific assignment.

Trio is the county’s second facility dog. Manny was the first courthouse facility dog in all of Nebraska and worked with the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office for eight years before he died in January 2022.

“For the past 8 years, we’ve seen first-hand the important role a facility dog can play in a courthouse setting,” said Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov. “We’re excited to have Trio at the Sarpy County Courthouse and know he’s going to do amazing work.”

Canine Companions provided Trio to the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office at no cost.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night,...
Explosions heard at Omaha chemical fire near downtown; evacuation site set up
A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
LATEST: Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street
Police respond to drowning call in South Omaha
Omaha suspect held on $2M bond, shows pattern of running from police
6:30pm Radar Update
6 First Alert Day Monday: Hot and windy with a few strong storms this evening

Latest News

LPD File Photo
LPD: Three boys found with stolen firearms
Omaha street closed until further notice due to industrial fire
A woman is still missing after a boat she was on sank in the Missouri River
Search for missing woman on Missouri River suspended
Fire crews continue to extinguish hotspots in Omaha industrial fire Tuesday morning
Fire crews continue to extinguish hotspots in Omaha industrial fire Tuesday morning